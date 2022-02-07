LIBERTY — Third Thursday Presentations will resume this month at the Clay County Museum, 14 N. Main St, Liberty.
The first presentation will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17 at the Museum on the west side of the downtown Liberty Square. Tony Meyers will present "Clay County in the Early Years" in honor of Clay County's Bicentennial 1822-2022.
During this informative presentation, Meyers will discuss Clay County's exploration, settlement, founding, early communities, steamboats and landings, historic sites and homesteads, influential people and much more.
