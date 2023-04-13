LIBERTY — Earnest & Edna Shepherd Youth Center will offer 10-week long day camps this summer-featuring super counselors, new friends, the woods, the zip line, the pool, the trails, and a variety of outdoor and indoor adventures.
Camps are loosely based upon favorite books such as Harry Potter, Percy Jackson, Last Air Bender, Tall Tales Adventures, and Camp Crazee Daze (movie magic) and Magic Tree House.
According to center leadership, Earnest & Edna Shepherd Youth Center can provide financial assistance to qualified applicants whenever possible.
Financial assistance funds are limited and solely secured through donations from parents and friends of the center.
At the time of application, the applicant must provide a copy of either a Free/Reduced Lunch Letter, USDA Food & Nutrition Services Income Eligibility Document or State Department of Social Services Food Stamp Approval document to be considered for a scholarship.
Scholarships are awarded via a lottery system. A scholarship application must have the required documentation uploaded or delivered to the Youth Center in order to be considered complete and in consideration no later than April 14, 2023.
Applicants are eligible for one full camp scholarship per summer. Families are eligible for a maximum of two full camp scholarships per summer.
Once notification has been sent of a scholarship award, the applicant has 15 days to accept by filling out and signing the required camp forms. After the 15 days, the scholarship offer is void and will be given to a different applicant.
All scholarship recipients being notified via email no later than May 1.
If an applicant is unable to access the internet to complete the required forms, contact the center at 816-781-7733 to make arrangements for paper documents. Check it out on www.earnestshepherd.org.
