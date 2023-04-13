Earnest Shepherd Youth Center

Campers at the Earnest Shepherd Youth Center do a team building exercise to keep from loosing water as they transfer it from their cup to the cup behind them.

 Contributed Photo
LIBERTY — Earnest & Edna Shepherd Youth Center will offer 10-week long day camps this summer-featuring super counselors, new friends, the woods, the zip line, the pool, the trails, and a variety of outdoor and indoor adventures. 

Camps are loosely based upon favorite books such as Harry Potter, Percy Jackson, Last Air Bender,  Tall Tales Adventures, and  Camp Crazee Daze (movie magic) and Magic Tree House.  

According to center leadership, Earnest & Edna Shepherd Youth Center can provide financial assistance to qualified applicants whenever possible.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.