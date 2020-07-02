Easterseals Midwest, nonprofit provider of support services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Missouri, continues efforts to support essential workforce staff through collaborating with local businesses to highlight the impact of these vital direct support professionals, according to a press release.
As the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act draws near at the end of the month and workers are still helping clients despite COVID-19, individuals or organizations can show their support for Easterseals Midwest’s direct support professionals and essential healthcare workers everywhere with the purchase of limited edition “Essential Care” packages, including hats, T-shirts, soap and lip balm packages, and more.
Each package supports a Missouri business, including locally owned Custom Graphics in Kansas City for their Essential KC T-Shirt fundraiser. Proceeds directly support the organization’s essential staff and the individuals they support. Easterseals Midwest has ensured the support for people with disabilities remains uninterrupted amid the COVID-19 pandemic, despite close contact concerns, staffing shortages and unexpected expenses.
“The hats, T-shirts and care packages have been popular gifts sent to essential workers. We had one donor send 18 of the personal care kits to his daughter, who is a nurse in Columbia, Missouri, so she could give them out to her co-workers for nurses day!” said Director of Development/Special Events for Easterseals Midwest Kelly Rosenblatt. “Our partners are incredible.”
In addition to the Essential KC tees from Custom Graphics, Easterseals Midwest has “I am Essential” hats for sale, grocery totes, and handcrafted soap and lip balm. To purchase products and to send a care package directly to an essential worker, please visit Easterseals Midwest’s online store at easterseals.com/midwest/get-involved/events/support-our-essential-workers.html.
