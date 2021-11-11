LIBERTY — This fall, Susan Ferguson will add her artistic voice and vision to the climate change/environmental issues fray at “We Are the Change,” an exhibition of eco-art in the Ruth E. Stocksdale Gallery at William Jewell College in Liberty. An opening reception will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. The exhibition runs through Dec. 18.
The exhibition will feature Ferguson’s eco-art perspectives in an array of different media, including 2D and 3D fiber artworks, encaustic painting, collage, quilting and stitching.
An artist talk will be featured at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 11 in the gallery to discuss her artworks and the use and reuse of donated nad recycled materials. Several additional events are also planned during the exhibition, including a children’s story hour for children of the college’s faculty and staff and a wire tree sculpture workshop for middle and high school students in Liberty Public Schools.
All activities are free. In keeping with William Jewell College policies and practices, masks are required, and social distancing is expected.
The Ruth E. Stocksdale Gallery is open weekdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the second floor of Brown Hall on the William Jewell College campus, 500 College Hill, Liberty. Other visiting times may be arranged by appointment by contacting Nathan Wyman, gallery director at wymann@william.jewell.edu. The exhibit is co-sponsored by the Liberty Arts Commission, the Transient Guest Tax and William Jewell College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.