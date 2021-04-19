Eco-friendly group recycling coffee bags

SMITHVILLE — Members of the Keep Smithville, MO Beautiful Facebook group are collecting empty coffee bags to be recycled.
Bags, like those beans and fresh ground coffee from vendors such as Hammerhand Coffee that are purchased from businesses like Cornerstone Coffee, can be dropped in the TerraCycle bin at Krafter’s Korner, located at the intersection of Bridge and Main streets in downtown Smithville.
