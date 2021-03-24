LIBERTY — COVID-19 has turned planning special events on its head. As a result, Liberty Parks and Recreation and Liberty Hospital will not host the Big Bunny Bash in the usual way this year.
The traditional egg hunt plans may have been cracked, but the Liberty Parks and Recreation team will host an Egg-Apalooza drive-thru to hand out bags of toy and candy filled eggs so families can have an egg hunt at home.
The event begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27. The cost is free, but once the eggs are gone, the event ends. Families can pick up items at Liberty Community Center, 1600 S. Withers Road.
To get there, enter the LCC parking lot off Withers at Holt Drive then head down the hill toward the middle school. Eggs are pre-bagged in bundles of 50 with 25 filled with candy and 25 filled with toys. Staff will hand them to families through the vehicle window.
