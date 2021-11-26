Every year, Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative hosts an annual Blood Drive in October to benefit the community. The drive is held in conjunction with the Community Blood Center of Kansas City and has grown in size over the years.
"This year’s Blood Drive, held on Oct. 11 and 12, marked yet another successful event with 93 registered donors coming to the cooperative’s offices in Kearney and Platte City to donate," states a release.
Ninety units of blood were collected at the drive.
"These units will impact the lives of over 200 patients throughout the region," states the release. "The need for blood donations is critical and those who choose to give are often responsible for saving the lives of those with medical emergencies."
The Community Blood Center reports 4.5 million Americans will need a blood transfusion this year. On average, every 2 seconds someone in the United States will need a blood donation, states the release. Additionally, one pint of blood – the typical donation amount – can save three lives.
“Concern for community is one of Platte-Clay’s guiding principles, and this event offers both co-op employees and members a unique chance to give back and make a difference," states the release.
