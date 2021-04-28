Voting for Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative’s Board of Directors candidates and bylaw amendments will open to members Thursday, May 6.
Elections were previously held at the cooperative’s annual meeting every year, but that changed in 2020 when the meeting was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.
“Due to ongoing restrictions, the 2021 election will be conducted using measures mirroring those from the previous year, which proved successful,” states a release on Platte-Clay’s website.
Voting will be open until May 31, and can be done online or with a mail-in ballot.
For more information about Board of Director candidates, bylaw amendment proposals and how to vote, visit pcec.coop/vote/.
