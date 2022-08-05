featured top story Emergency preparedness training for older adults Aug. 17 Aug 5, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GLADSTONE — Community experts will hold a seminar on emergency preparedness for older adults from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 17, at Northland Shepherd’s Center, 5601 NE Antioch Road, in Gladstone.Topics include home safety, “ready in 3” and medical preparedness. For more information or to RSVP, call 452-4536. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Emergency Preparedness Northland Shepherd’s Center × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes Tweets by myCTnews Latest News Learn about secrets of snakes with MDC Wild Webcast Aug. 17 Nominations sought for Liberty High Hall of Fame KJ Smith wins CT Athlete of the Year for Kearney Gracie Bomar named CT girls Athlete of Year for Kearney Two small fires discovered in the Rattlesnake Wilderness What’s the Biggest Snub From Our 90 Best Shows of the ’90s List? (POLL) Motorcyclist killed after hitting tree on Overland Ave. in Billings AHA News: 63 Years Ago, She Had Pioneering Open-Heart Surgery at Age 4 Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles5 seek election to new eastern at-large county commission seat3 vie for new Western Seat 2 commission spot3 seek election to western at-large commission seatPrimary ballot full of county, state, federal offices4 vie for Eastern Seat 2 commission spotTips on a new Pennsylvania law and rewarding your hospitality workersVoters to choose between 2 Republicans as next state House District 38 repChris Lonsdale becomes Missouri House rep for District 38Church removes homeless encampmentMissoula CSO shares more information on Wednesday’s standoff Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.