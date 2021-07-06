SMITHVILLE — Emmanuel Bible Church of Smithville and City Union Mission are partnering together for a canned goods collection.
The church is leading a collection drive for items such as canned corn, green beans, mixed vegetables, peaches, pears; and instant potatoes. A truck will be located in the Price Chopper parking lot located at 15700 U.S. Highway 169 in Smithville from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10.
Church organizers hope the community will consider donating to "bless the poor and the homeless that the Mission cares for."
