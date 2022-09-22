200193087-001

In decorating for the new baby, the best bet is to buy new bedding and cribs. 

 Metro Creative

New parents face a host of new and unique challenges when they bring their babies home for the first time. Lack of sleep and dirty diapers are two well-known challenges parents must confront when caring for newborns. While those hurdles must be cleared after babies are born, other potential issues can be dealt with while parents are awaiting the arrival of their children.

Prior to getting pregnant, parents expecting for the first time may not have given much thought to how safe their home is for children. But with a baby on the way, safety must be the utmost priority at home. Some home renovations or quick remodels may help out. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.