As the nation celebrates its 245th year of independence, revelers throughout the Northland will take to yards and fields to light fireworks. First responders and firework experts urge caution during this explosive season as fireworks present a danger to people and structures.
“Each July 4th, thousands of people, most often children and teens, are injured while using consumer fireworks. Despite the dangers of fireworks, few people understand the associated risks — devastating burns, other injuries, fires and even death,” states a release on the National Fire Protection Association website, nfpa.org.
Fireworks start, on average, more than 18,000 fires per year, according to statistics from previous years from the NFPA. Fires also take American lives year after year and result in tens of millions of dollars in property damage.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, in 2020, firework injuries and related reports increased nearly 50% from the year prior. The commission, in part, attributes this to more personal firework purchases and personal displays that took place in 2020 after municipalities like those across the Northland canceled public displays as result of the pandemic.
To help families stay safe this holiday weekend, fire experts with the Heart of America Metro Fire Chiefs Council, which includes representation from the Kearney fire district, offer the following tips:
• Always purchase fireworks from a reliable source.
• Never discharge homemade or illegal fireworks.
• Never leave children alone with fireworks, always have a responsible adult in charge.
• Make sure that you have a safe environment for the discharge of fireworks.
• When discharging fireworks, always have a garden hose readily available or some other type of water source.
• Make sure to always read and follow directions to allow for the safe discharge of fireworks.
• People using fireworks should wear tight clothing to avoid accidental contact with sparks and use eye protection.
• Only light fireworks one at a time and never attempt to relight a device that did not discharge the first time.
• Never carry fireworks in your pocket.
• Do not throw or point fireworks at people or animals.
• Remember to dispose of fireworks properly when you are done by soaking them in water before putting them in a trash can.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.