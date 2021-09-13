KANSAS CITY — The Fall Parade of Homes returns to the Kansas City metro area starting Saturday, Sept. 18. The parade runs through Oct. 3.
Sponsored by Mike Bryant Heating & Cooling, the fall parade will feature 230 homes from 88 of the area's finest builders. This year's fall parade includes 58 maintenance-provided entries in 32 maintenance-provided communities.
"View townhomes, duplexes, villas and single-family homes with a variety of floor plans featuring the latest design trends," states a release from The Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City.
Attendees can download a mobile app from the Google Play or Apple Store to save their favorites and then map a customized route to each home. For more information, visit KCParadeofHomes.com.
Homes will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and admission is free. Free parade guides are available at the KCHBA office, located at the intersection of Interstate 435 and Holmes Road.
Presented twice a year by KCHBA, the Kansas City Parade of Homes is the second largest in the United States.
"Since 1947, millions of greater Kansas City residents and visitors have enjoyed viewing the latest in-home innovations, styles and decorating, and this year's fall parade will be no different as it showcases the area's premier new homes, home builders and communities," states the release.
KCHBA is comprised of approximately 500 member companies, representing an industry that contributes more than $1.5 billion to the Kansas City area economy and supports more than 20,000 jobs in the metropolitan area. For more information, visit kchba.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.