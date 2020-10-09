KANSAS CITY — The Fall Parade of Homes returns to Kansas City Oct. 10 to 25, and will feature nearly 250 homes by 85 builders in seven counties across the metropolitan area.
Sponsored by Mike Bryant Heating & Cooling, the parade features homes by some of the area’s finest builders and includes townhomes, villas and single-family homes with a variety of floor plans featuring the latest design trends. There are 44 maintenance-provided communities on the Fall Parade of Homes. Homes range in price from $249,000 to $2.5 million.
In Clay County, there are 26 entries including six in Kearney, three in Liberty and two in Smithville.
Kearney
One of the Kearney homes was constructed by Syler Construction, Inc. The $335,000 home can be found at 2106 Greenfield Point.
The home has four bedrooms and three baths and features a zero entry garage; covered back deck; hardwood in the kitchen, entry and breakfast area; tile in laundry and bathrooms; and granite in kitchen.
The finished basement includes two of the bedrooms, a Jack and Jill bathroom, recreation room and wet bar. Maintenance provided includes lawn care with snow removal as well as exterior maintenance except for the roof and gutters.
Liberty
An example of the Liberty homes on the tour is from Rob Washam Homes. It is listed at $482,000 and features 1.5 stories at 1820 Green Meadow Drive.
The home has four bedrooms and four baths. The house also includes a walk-in pantry kitchen, Hollywood glass slider from the great room to the covered patio. In addition, the second floor bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bath.
Smithville
In Smithville, Lakeshore Homes LLC has 707 Apache Court as part of the Fall Homes Parade.
The house is listed at $399,900, is a reverse 1.5 and features a true front porch, large hidden walk-in pantry and covered deck.
The house includes four bedrooms and three baths. The kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances and an island. The home also boasts a large master suite with double vanity, walk-in shower and walk-in closet with access to the laundry room.
The finished lower level includes two more bedrooms, a full bath and recreation room for entertaining. The lower level also walks out to a covered patio under the deck.
Presented twice a year by the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City, the Kansas City Parade of Homes is the second largest in the United States. Since 1947, millions of greater Kansas City residents and visitors have enjoyed viewing the latest in-home innovations, styles and decorating, and this year’s fall parade will be no different as it showcases the area’s premier new homes, builders and communities.
Homes will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and admission is free. Free parade guides will be available for pick up at the HBA, located at Interstate 435 and Holmes Road, and at all parade homes during the event.
Consumers can also download the user-friendly mobile app from the Google Play or Apple Store. Using the app, paradegoers can save their favorites and then map a customized route to each home. Consumers are encouraged to visit
KCParadeofHomes.com or download the mobile app. There, visitors can learn the COVID-19 health and safety guidelines in place for the parade.
