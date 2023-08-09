Fallen veterans memorial to call Kearney park home

A memorial to fallen war heroes will be dedicated in Jesse James Park on Memorial Day of 2024. Organizers are now seeking community input to make sure no veteran’s name has been missed for inclusion.

 Submitted illustration

KEARNEY — After years of discussion, planning and concentrated fundraising in recent months, a memorial to fallen veterans will be added to the landscape in Kearney’s Jesse James Park off Missouri Highway 33. City aldermen approved the new memorial during a public meeting on Purple Heart Day, Monday, Aug. 7. The day honors military members wounded or killed in action.

The memorial effort was most recently spearheaded by a group of veterans and military supporters including Rich Kolb after previous efforts raised some of the needed funding but then folded.

