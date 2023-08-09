Fallen veterans memorial to call Kearney park home

KEARNEY — After years of discussion, planning and concentrated fundraising in recent months, a memorial to fallen veterans will be added to the landscape in Kearney’s Jesse James Park off Missouri Highway 33. City aldermen approved the new memorial during a public meeting on Purple Heart Day, Monday, Aug. 7. The day honors military members wounded or killed in action.
The memorial effort was most recently spearheaded by a group of veterans and military supporters including Rich Kolb after previous efforts raised some of the needed funding but then folded.
“We kind of got the effort going back up again after us and a couple other veterans had been walking in Jesse James Park and kept seeing there was a sign up about a memorial for 12 years. We wanted to restart that effort,” Kolb told the Courier-Tribune during an initial interview on the revamped effort this spring.
Kolb said the initial effort to create a memorial folded for a variety of reasons, but one was the size and scale of the project.
“it doesn’t have to be the Taj Mahal to honor people,” he said.
Original, nonprofit fundraising efforts brought in about $7,000. Those first organizers allowed Kolb’s group to use those funds and build upon them, he said. As of Monday’s aldermen meeting, more than $17,000 has been raised.
“We do have all the money for it,” Kolb told aldermen Monday.
The memorial will include a flagpole and granite slab with names, branch and war of service and hometown of fallen warriors, including 14 veterans from the Kearney, Holt and Paradise areas. These initial heroes served in World Wars I and II, Korea, Vietnam and Afghanistan.
The granite slab will also be engraved with a quote from President and former Gen. James Garfield that states, “They summed up and perfected, by one supreme act, the highest virtues of men and citizens. For love of country they accepted death, and thus resolved all doubts and made immortal their patriotism and virtue.”
Kolb said the idea is to honor local veterans who died either in service or later as a result of injuries related to military service. With city leaders’ blessing to locate the memorial in Jesse James Park, Kolb now wants to hear from residents about other names that may be eligible for inclusion.
“We want to make sure no one was missed, especially during the Cold War, for which no master database exists,” he said.
The 14 names identified so far to be etched on the memorial came from Kolb’s research in the past year. They include those known to some in the area like E. Howard Porter, who died in World War II and who is the namesake for the Kearney VFW Hall; and Matt Mason, a Navy Seal who died during a helicopter crash in Afghanistan in 2011. Other heroes already identified are: Donald Bean, who served in Vietnam; Albert Vincent, North Korea; Roy Boggess, Howard Calder, William Dykes, John Hagan, Glenn Hartell, Robert Seuell and Charles Smith, all served in WWII; and Clinton Marsh, Earl Chanslor and Sparrel Harris, who served in WWI.
“It is essential that we reach out to area residents to be sure we have not missed any potential candidates for listing on the memorial,” Kolb said.
The memorial is tentatively scheduled to be dedicated on Memorial Day 2024, he said, adding he would also like to hear from the families of the 14 already named and others who may be named so they may provide biographies for the dedication ceremony.
