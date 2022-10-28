LIBERTY — Hailey Kellerstrass, the community services manager for the city of Liberty, shared an email that the Liberty Community Christmas Tree Program has fewer applicants this year.
"It looks like we only have around 250 families, 640 kids and 86 seniors who have applied for assistance through our LCCT program this year. Last year there were 350 families, 880 kids and over 110 seniors. We want to help as many families as possible," Kellerstrass wrote.
The deadline to submit an application is Friday, Nov. 4.
The program is designed to lend a hand to families and older adults who are facing a difficult holiday season. This program is made possible by the countless volunteers and donors who help the Liberty Community Christmas Tree Commission raise funds and organize donations.
All applicants must live within the Liberty Public School District boundaries. Participating children must:
• Have permanent residency in the Liberty Public School District;
• Be between the ages of newborn and 18 years old;
• School-aged children must attend a school in the Liberty Public School District; and
• Homeschooled children must live in the Liberty Public School District.
DELIVERY DAY: Accepted applicants will receive boxes of food and gifts for eligible children on Saturday, Dec. 10. Recipients must be home between 8 and 11 a.m. to receive food and gifts.
