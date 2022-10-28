171214_ct_lctdelivery 002 (copy)

Volunteers load boxes into a volunteer’s car during the delivery day Saturday a few years ago for the Liberty Community Christmas Tree holiday assistance program.

 Kellie Houx/Staff Photo

LIBERTY — Hailey Kellerstrass, the community services manager for the city of Liberty, shared an email that the Liberty Community Christmas Tree Program has fewer applicants this year.

"It looks like we only have around 250 families, 640 kids and 86 seniors who have applied for assistance through our LCCT program this year. Last year there were 350 families, 880 kids and over 110 seniors. We want to help as many families as possible," Kellerstrass wrote.

