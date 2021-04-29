LIBERTY — The Historic Downtown Liberty Farmers Market opens at 7 a.m. Saturday, May 1. The morning event ends at noon and runs each Saturday. The market will again be around the Liberty Square and the Clay County Administration Building, 1 Courthouse Square.
Vendors carry a variety of fresh produce, flowers, meat, eggs, baked goods, prepared foods and crafts. According to organizers, most everything sold at the market is produced within 110 miles of Liberty. Payment forms accepted are cash, credit and debit. The market also participates in SNAP benefits.
The Liberty Farmers Market at Feldman’s, 1332 W. Kansas St., begins Wednesday, May 5. The market runs each week from 7 a.m. to noon.
Hanging baskets, flower and plant starts, honey, early spring produce, crafts and eggs are expected in the first few weeks.
