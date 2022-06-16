PARADISE — Seth Wald may be known around town as the patriarch that owns Captain’s Corner along with his wife Katherine, who has now opened Paradise Ice Cream Parlor, but on Instagram, Seth is @watermelondad.official.
The description on his page is “I wore a watermelon shirt to a Harry Styles concert and now I made it my entire personality.”
The shirt is meant to be homage to Harry Styles’ song “Watermelon Sugar,” but it has taken on a life of its own, being seen at homecoming, a cruise and graduation.
His four kids have differing opinions on the shirt. Helania is the daughter who wanted to see Styles in concert and applauded her dad’s choice.
“Everyone loved the shirt,” she said. “Some photos from the concert made it to Harry Styles’ websites. It became official.”
Sidney said her dad thinks the shirt is fancy, while sibling Tristan thinks it’s funny.
Seth and Katherine are open about their fertility struggles and that their two sets of twins are blessings, thanks to medicine and science.
“The moment I realized we were going to be parents, we had just finished our parenting classes and I approached the nurse teaching the class and asked about the Braxton-Hicks contractions,” he said. “Katherine was less concerned, but I took her to the emergency room the next day. After hooking her to monitors for several hours, I came back for her.”
Initially the couple was thinking about shopping, but a nurse wanted Katherine examined. She was dilated to 9.5 centimeters.
“I’m thinking that the doctor is joking and then everything slammed into high gear,” he said. “The medical drama required another ambulance, doctor and nurses bringing an incubator. The nurse who argued with the doctor for the examination was truly a miraculous intervention.”
Sidney and Tristan, the oldest of two sets of twins of the parents, stayed in the NICU for six weeks after birth. Tristan came home first and then Sidney a few days later.
Two and half years later, the Walds had another set of twins. This time it was the birth of Helaina and Izabelle.
“There were all those diapers and sleeplessness along with the activity of toddlers. It was exhausting,” he said.
The four kids are all unique, Seth said, and he saw their personalities within weeks.
“As a twin father, you sometimes think that the twins will be identical in personality and likes,” he said. “In raising the four of them, I always see their strengths and challenges. It’s about guiding each of them on their own path so they can be their own person.”
Tristan played football for Smithville High School while Sidney was on the dance team. Helania is a track and cross country runner. She helped build the ice cream parlor, including hanging tile and lighting. Izabelle is the baker who has made custom cake orders at the family shop. The ice cream parlor has a commercial kitchen where she bakes.
“The four kids fit into the business in the areas that mean something to them,” the dad said.
Now that the older twins are high school graduates and the other two are 16 and driving, Seth has taken time to reflect on how his children have turned out.
“My approach to parenting is to let them experience life, its challenges, and the freedom to move through life’s challenges that allows them to grow in their confidence,” he explained.
“I admire his humility,” Izabelle said. “He teaches us so much. It really is that actions speak louder. My dad is humble and kind. He’s a great person that way.”
For Father’s Day, she had a radio put into his truck. Last year it was a Clapper.
“It’s a fun time for us to appreciate him,” she said.
Helania calls her dad “loving.”
“People like to have conversations with him,” she said. “It is really hard to put him into words.”
Golden nuggets of wisdom are what Seth imparts to her.
“The big one for me is ‘Never ask someone to do something that you wouldn’t do’,” Helania said. “That’s the words of wisdom that we have to work very hard and never give someone else a job you are unwilling to do. I use these words often.”
Sidney will be heading to Missouri State, where she will be part of the dance team. Her dad’s words that stick most include chasing those dreams.
“The biggest thing for me is the yearlong vacation where we traveled the U.S.,” she said. “There is never a dull moment. He’s supportive. I think he’s funny, even telling his dad jokes.”
Father’s Day is a big day in the Wald house.
“I get him flowers,” Sidney said.
Tristan, who will be attending Northwest Missouri State, said his dad is cool and not afraid to be his authentic self.
“He’s the world’s greatest role model,” Tristan said. “He works hard and has made sacrifices. Father’s Day is a chance for him to feel appreciated.”
