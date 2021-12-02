Feed Northland Kids mission to eradicate childhood hunger continues

After more than a decade of service, Feed Northland Kids Director Chris Evans wishes her organization wasn’t needed, but is grateful for the supporters it has to continue striving toward a community where no child goes hungry.
“I would love the need for us to go away, it’s the ultimate goal. … In 2021, it is unfortunate that anywhere, but particularly in the United States, we have people going hungry,” she said. “… You could put your finger on a map of anywhere in the Northland and I can show you within a 2- or 3-mile radius where there are hungry people. People are shocked to hear that, but it’s true.”
What Feed Northland Kids does
Feed Northland Kids was started in 2009 after a needs assessment by the Northland Community Foundation uncovered an ongoing problem with childhood hunger in Clay and Platte counties. Since then, the organization has partnered with Harvesters Community Food Network along with donors, volunteers and school districts to provide nutritious and desired food items to children in food-insecure households via Harvesters’ BackSnack program and Food for Thought pantries.
In the BackSnack program — available in Northland school districts to elementary students identified by school counselors — those in need receive a backpack full of shelf-stable items that children can open and consume themselves. A typical pack includes two breakfasts, two additional meals and snacks to get the child through the weekend when there is no school. Currently, about 1,700 children are served by the backpacks.
Organization growth
The pantries are a newer form of outreach that began in Winnetonka High School around 2016 and has since expanded into 15 schools across the region. Pantries are tailored to the students and community they serve and provide locations where older students and their families can receive needed and preferred food staples.
“These are really effective because it can be as anonymous as the student wants it to be,” said Evans. “When you get to middle or high school, you don’t want to stand out for the wrong reasons. You wouldn’t think a wrong reason was needing food, but it is for them unfortunately.”
Five of these pantries were recently opened in the Liberty school district.
When schools adapted education patterns during the pandemic, Evans said Feed Northland Kids shifted pantry operations to meet students where they were.
“We created a new program and called it a Community Food Kit. Essentially, it was 12 to 15 items of the things we see most going out of those pantries that are all shelf-stable put in a grocery bag. We added a loaf of fresh bread, and in certain districts, … we paired that with a fresh produce box,” she said, adding in an 18-month span, the kits served almost 35,000.
Currently, Feed Northland Kids provides a food kit every other week in all districts.
“They get a bag of groceries and box of produce every other week,” said Evans, adding it should continue that way through May 2022.
How to Help
Those looking to help can do so in a variety of ways. Feed Northland Kids is always in need of financial donations and event sponsors as well as those looking to host fundraising events and volunteer to help pack and sort items.
“It’s a lot easier to impact somebody’s life than you think,” said Evans. “It is so easy to positively impact a child’s life. If you really want to be intentional about it and food speaks to you, we can help you do that.”
To learn more, visit {a href=”http://feednorthlandkids.org” target=”_blank”}feednorthlandkids.org.
