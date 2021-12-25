According to the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association, propane is used in a variety of ways in 53 million homes across the United States, with many of them depending on it as their primary space heating fuel. While the temperatures have yet to demonstrate winter-like weather, eventually winter will arrive, so nationwide propane retailer Ferrellgas offers some reminders to help homeowners remain safely fueled, according to a press release.
Many propane homeowners enjoy automatic deliveries through options such as Ferrellgas’ Keep Full program, while others prefer to monitor their propane tank levels and contact their provider when they are ready for a fill.
Ferrellgas Vice President of Retail Operations Tim Sayers said those who prefer to schedule their own deliveries should closely monitor their propane tank percentage and give their propane supplier plenty of time to make wintertime deliveries.
“This is far and away the busiest time of year for the U.S. propane industry and for Ferrellgas,” Sayers said. “We ask our Will Call customers throughout the year, and especially leading into the unpredictable winter months, to contact us when their tank percentage reaches 30 percent, or seven days prior to their desired delivery. This gives us plenty of time to deliver propane to everyone at this important time of year.”
Here are some tips to consider:
• Provide a clear path to your tank and keep the driveway free of snow and ice. This helps propane drivers make safe deliveries and get back on the road to their next stop.
• Keep propane cylinders outside. Propane grill tanks and other outdoor appliances such as portable generators are not meant to be stored inside.
• If there are heavy snowfalls, propane homeowners can also help by marking their tank’s location with a flag or stake. This is especially helpful for those who have underground tanks.
• Conserve energy by setting thermostats as low as possible and consider closing off rooms that don’t need to be heated just in case propane deliveries are delayed during extreme winter weather conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.