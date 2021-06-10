The Ferril-Means family of Clay County is celebrating its 100th anniversary on Saturday, June 12.
“To think that a birthday party has evolved into an annual event whose jubilee coincides with the 200th anniversary of the state of Missouri is quite a thrill. Family members from across the country plan to attend this event,” said Estella Morrison, reunion president and genealogist.
In 1921, a birthday party was organized to celebrate Sarah Means, for whom the event is named.
Members of the Ferril-Means family have populated Clay County and the surrounding area with familiar names as Shannon, Crockett, Munkirs, Moran, Payne and Campbell.
“Records show that members of the Means and Hensley families voted in the first election in 1821 in Clay County,” Morrison said.
In June 2020, the Ferril-Means Reunion opted for a virtual event to ensure the health and welfare of its members. Plans were drawn up to hold an in-person event in 2021 to mark the reunion’s jubilee.
“Everyone in the family was very supportive of a live event to mark this auspicious occasion,” said Morrison.
The octogenarian adds that any event which she can attend in person is a personal victory.
“Age is just a number as we all know, and I look forward to attending the 111th reunion when I turn 100," Morrison.
