LIBERTY — The final Moonlight Yoga session of 2021 at Stocksdale Park, 901 S. La Frenz Road, will take place at 8:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20.
Moonlight Yoga is a monthly benefit for the off-leash dog park instructed and coordinated by Patti Stark, owner of Serenity on the Square. Those interested can meet at the grassy area near the trail behind the horseshoe building.
Yoga will be canceled if it rains.
