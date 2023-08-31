Abbey Triplett is all smiles with her son, Jack, who decided to arrive at home in the early morning hours of Aug. 21. Liberty firefighter-paramedics arrived to help with care and transport to the hospital after the five-minute delivery at home.
The crew that aided Abbey Triplett and baby Jack take a picture with the new addition. From left are firefighter-paramedics Melissa Jackson and Matt Killen with Dustin Adams, big sister Layla Adams, 1, Jack Adams and Triplett, along with Assistant Fire Chief Jason Whitteck and firefighter-paramedic John Lance.
LIBERTY — As with most communities, Liberty’s firefighters are cross-trained as paramedics. That means they not only fight fires, but answer emergency medical calls. Around 3:20 a.m. Aug. 21, one of those emergency calls came in and resulted in a new bundle of joy.
Abbey Triplett had her fourth child, a boy named Jack that morning, at home. The family visited the fire station on Tuesday, Aug. 29, to thank the team that helped with the home birth.
“I had dealt with contractions for two days and went to the hospital, but was sent home,” she said. “In the middle of the night, I woke up screaming. I tried to stand up and get dressed, but that wasn’t happening.”
Her partner, Dustin Adams, said he immediately dialed 911.
“I think it was less than 5 minutes and Jack was here,” he said.
For Triplett, the response from the fire department seemed quick.
“It felt like they were right there,” she said.
For Adams, the response felt like forever.
“I was in freak-out mode,” he said, chuckling. “I was trying to process it all.”
Triplett and Adams were greeted first by firefighter-paramedic Melissa Jackson, who is described by her fellow firefighters as “extremely maternal.”
“When we got the call, I was super excited and telling my team, ‘Let’s go, we have a baby,’” she said. The others on the team weren’t as thrilled with the early morning call.
“Abbey had already delivered him, so I cut the umbilical cord and supported her,” Jackson said.
To warm the baby up, Jason Whitteck, an assistant chief and shift commander, took the baby outside as it was during the August heat wave.
Firefighter-paramedics John Lance and Matt Killen also joined in the scene as well as driver Kelly Clay and Capt. Raymond McElwee, who were absent from the Tuesday celebration.
Assistant Chief Chris Young said home births usually require two ambulances with one for the mother and one for the baby so that teams can help triage both individually, but due to the success of the situation, the two were transported together and the second ambulance was sent back to the station.
“They were awesome, keeping him warm,” Triplett said.
Whitteck placed Jack with Triplett after Jackson helped her get to a cot.
“Thank you so much,” Adams said.
Jackson, holding Jack, told Triplett that she is the professional and knew what she needed to do. Jackson said she was impressed with Triplett’s calmness.
“He was holding my finger tight,” Triplett said. “I never planned on having a natural birth.”
The couple were thankful for the first responders.
“They were so good and so collected when they arrived at our place,” Adams said.
Whitteck said the crew enjoys these positive calls. He has helped with seven births. Little Jack marks Lance’s sixth and Jackson, her third. For new team member, Killen, this was his first delivery assist.
“This is one of the great ones,” Whitteck said.
Killen agrees.
“It’s definitely one of my favorite calls,” he said.
Whitteck said positive calls rejuvenate the crew.
“These are the positive stories that put a little energy back in your batteries,” he said.
