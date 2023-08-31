Firefighter/paramedics Melissa Jackson and Matt Killen hold baby Jack Adams on Tuesday, Aug. 29. The two were part of the crew that responded to the emergency call that came in as Jack was being born at home.

LIBERTY — As with most communities, Liberty’s firefighters are cross-trained as paramedics. That means they not only fight fires, but answer emergency medical calls. Around 3:20 a.m. Aug. 21, one of those emergency calls came in and resulted in a new bundle of joy.

Liberty mom thanks firefighter team for help with home birth

Abbey Triplett is all smiles with her son, Jack, who decided to arrive at home in the early morning hours of Aug. 21. Liberty firefighter-paramedics arrived to help with care and transport to the hospital after the five-minute delivery at home.

Abbey Triplett had her fourth child, a boy named Jack that morning, at home. The family visited the fire station on Tuesday, Aug. 29, to thank the team that helped with the home birth.

Firefighter-paramedic Melissa Jackson gets to hold baby Jack on Tuesday, Aug. 29. She was the first emergency personnel member to reach Abbey Triplett, who gave birth to Jack at home.

Abbey Triplett and Dustin Adams share a laugh with Assistant Fire Chief Jason Whitteck, who ended up taking baby Jack outside to warm up after being born at home.
Firefighter-paramedic Matt Killen also gets a chance to hold baby Jack. He was on the crew that helped with the baby's care after the surprise home birth.
The crew that aided Abbey Triplett and baby Jack take a picture with the new addition. From left are firefighter-paramedics Melissa Jackson and Matt Killen with Dustin Adams, big sister Layla Adams, 1, Jack Adams and Triplett, along with Assistant Fire Chief Jason Whitteck and firefighter-paramedic John Lance.
Abbey Triplett holds her son, Jack, while Melissa Jackson, firefighter-paramedic, touches the baby's head. Jackson was the first to reach Triplett after Jack's home birth.

