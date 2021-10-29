KEARNEY — While kids may be thinking about all the treats this Halloween weekend, it might also be a good time to remind them to help those in need. For those who are looking to be generous, there will be a small bus at Lions Park for those who want to help Stuff the Bus for needy families.
The bus will be part of the Firehouse’s Halloween Blast and trunk-or-treat event 4-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26 at Lions Park, 340 S. Jefferson St.
The food pantry is specifically asking for the following donations: oatmeal, Pop Tarts, hot cocoa mix, Kool-Aid, breakfast muffin mixes such as blueberry, crunchy peanut butter, Vienna sausages, brownie mix, cookie mix, Ramen noodles, macaroni and cheese cups, granola bars, crackers (cheese crackers, peanut butter crackers, Cheez-Its, etc.), snack-sized cookie packs, Jell-O cups, pudding cups, fruit cups, and fruit snacks.
Non-food items include: diapers and children’s sized toothbrushes.
These are the kid-friendly food items needed for the school pantries or the weekly food bags that go out PreK-5th grade.
