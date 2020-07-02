Firework sales across Northland underway

While some firework displays like Liberty’s Liberty Fest and Kearney’s July 3 celebration have been canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns, fireworks sales are allowed in cities across the Northland. The following is a list of rules and regulations about discharging of fireworks inside city limits around Clay County.
Clay County
Residents who live in unincorporated Clay County cannot set off fireworks in county limits. Permits may be given for conducting supervised fireworks in designated park areas.
Kearney
Firework sales in Kearney are limited to the hours of 9 a.m. and midnight now through Sunday, July 5. The sale of pop bottle rockets is not allowed inside city limits.
Fireworks are only allowed to be discharged on an individual’s own property or with the property owner’s permission in Kearney between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. now through Friday, July 3, and between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 4. Discharging of bottle rockets is illegal.
Liberty
In Liberty, discharge of nonaerial fireworks is permitted between 4 and 10 p.m. July 3 and July 4, according to the city’s website, libertymissouri.gov. The shooting off of aerial fireworks is permitted on tracts of land at least three acres in size between 4 and 10 p.m. July 3 and 4.
Smithville
Discharge of fireworks is allowed only on individuals’ own property in Smithville or where the property owner has granted permission from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 3 through July 5. Discharge of bottle rockets is not allowed.
Sales are allowed only from licensed vendors from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. through July 5.
In addition to personal discharging of fireworks being allowed, the annual fireworks display over Smithville Lake will continue as scheduled this year. However, fireworks will be launched from a different location on private property rather than from the dam, according to city officials, so spectators should be able to see the fireworks from various locations to help aid social distancing.
“Fireworks will be discharged from private property near Old Jefferson Highway (formerly Highway F) and Litton Way,” a city Facebook post states. “Visibility is anticipated to be very similar to previous years, with the exception of low lying areas near Smith’s Fork Park.”
The display begins at sundown.
