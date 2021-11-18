First Baptist Church of Kearney congregation dedicates stairway

KEARNEY — On Sunday, Nov. 14, First Baptist Church of Kearney dedicated “The Yardley Stairway.” The project was named in memory of one of the church’s faithful, longtime member Bill Yardley.
After the third morning worship service, the church gathered outside the front of the building where Yardley was fondly remembered, a prayer of dedication was offered, and a watercolor print by Kim Smith of the front of the church highlighting the stairway was given to Yardley’s wife, Joyce. The Yardleys' daughter, Kim, and her husband, Todd Lamanske, as well as other family members and friends, were recognized.
The Yardley Stairway was paid for by memorial donations given in Bill Yardley’s honor.
"Yardley was a greeter at First Baptist Church for many years, going out of his way to make guests and members alike always feel welcome. The stairway was dedicated in his honor for the symbolism it offers of leading people into the church, in a sense, welcoming them to worship, as Bill Yardley did for so many years," states a release.
