LIBERTY — Join the Cemetery Advisory Committee as they work to maintain and beautify Liberty's cemeteries.
The Committee hosts monthly work days (typically at Fairview / New Hope Cemetery) on the third Saturday of the month April through October, weather permitting.
One cleanup day, before the April date, is at Mt. Memorial Cemetery, 500 block of Mississippi Street. Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 19, participants will gather to tend to the city's smallest cemetery.
The first April event will be postponed one week due to Easter weekend. Participants will gather at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 23 at the stone arch on Schrader Street for Fairview Cemetery.
Cleanup events will be canceled in the event of rain. Closed toed shoes, gloves, long pants and covered skin are recommended for working in the cemeteries. Volunteers are asked to bring their own gloves, shovels and pry bars if possible.
