KANSAS CITY — Gov. Mike Parson ordered U.S. and Missouri flags be flown at half-staff at all government buildings in Cass, Clay, Jackson and Platte counties and at fire stations across the state on Wednesday, April 22, in honor of Kansas City Fire Department EMT Billy Birmingham.
Parson also ordered the U.S. and Missouri flags to be flown at half-staff at the Fire Fighters Memorial of Missouri in Kingdom City.
On April 13, EMT Birmingham died of COVID-19 after responding to several service calls in which there were patients positive for COVID-19, according to the Kansas City Fire Department. His death is the first known COVID-19 line-of-duty death of a first responder in the state. His funeral will be held on April 22.
Birmingham served as a member of the Metropolitan Ambulance Services Trust from 1998 to 2010 and continued his service as a member of the Kansas City Fire Department following the consolidation of MAST and KCFD in 2010.
