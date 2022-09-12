Food for fines

Locals in the community load up nonperishable goods collected during a previous Food for Fines collection. To date, MCPL has collected over 165,000 items for local charities through Food for Fines.

 Submitted Photo

CLAY COUNTY — Mid-Continent Public Library’s Food for Fines program is back. The biannual program returned Monday, Sept. 12 and will run through Sunday, Sept. 18. During the weeklong initiative, MCPL patrons will have the chance to donate nonperishable food items in place of money to pay off overdue fines or replacement card charges.

“Customers with no fines or fees can also donate to ‘pay it forward’ toward another customer’s fees. Following the completion of the program, the food will be given to charitable organizations across the Kansas City metro,” states a library system release.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.