CLAY COUNTY — Mid-Continent Public Library’s Food for Fines program is back. The biannual program returned Monday, Sept. 12 and will run through Sunday, Sept. 18. During the weeklong initiative, MCPL patrons will have the chance to donate nonperishable food items in place of money to pay off overdue fines or replacement card charges.
“Customers with no fines or fees can also donate to ‘pay it forward’ toward another customer’s fees. Following the completion of the program, the food will be given to charitable organizations across the Kansas City metro,” states a library system release.
MCPL offers the Food for Fines program twice a year — leading into the summer to encourage active participation in the annual Summer Library Program, and in the fall to alleviate any barriers for students seeking resources at the local libraries. To date, the library system has collected more than 165,000 items for local charities through the program.
“Food for Fines is a great way to support your neighbors in need while also eliminating your library fines. Customers and staff look forward to this program and the impact Food for Fines makes in our communities,” said Kat Wright, MCPL Raytown Branch Manager.
Suggested donations include boxed meals, canned food, peanut butter, cereal and pasta. Donations must not be expired, damaged, open, non-nutritious, or in a glass, plastic or cardboard drink container. Each donated food item will count as $1 toward a customer’s fines and fees (up to $10).
Current local Food for Fines recipients include Feed Northland Kids, Kearney Food Pantry, First Christian Church of Smithville’s food pantry, Grace Episcopal Church’s food pantry in Liberty and Kansas City Church.
