Fountain Day comes to Northland

Why is KC called "The City of Fountains"?

Today, visitors and residents will find more than 200 fountains scattered throughout the Kansas City metro area. Large and small, artistically intricate and cleverly simple, these showpieces grace courtyards, parkland and tree-lined boulevards.

Of the 200-plus registered fountains, 48 are publicly owned.

Kansas City’s love of fountains however, dates back to the 1800s. Back then, ”they served a purely utilitarian purpose: thirsty dogs, horses and birds drank water when passing to and through the city,” states the Visit KC website. “Soon thereafter, the city began erecting drinking fountains — each with their own distinctive architectural styles, features and themes.”

In 1973, the City of Fountains Foundation was established by a Hallmark executive and his spouse after the two took a trip to Italy and found many fountains in disrepair, states the Visit KC tourism site. “Wanting to restore Kansas City's own collection of fountains, the foundation was created to build new fountains and manage and maintain existing structures.”

“Kansas City is believed to have more (fountains) than any city except Rome. The relative abundance has gained us the moniker ‘City of Fountains,’” states the foundation’s website, cityoffountains.org.