Fountain Day comes to Northland

CLAY COUNTY — The annual Fountain Day for Kansas City was held in the Northland for the first time and honored longtime Northland resident and Kansas City Parks supporter Anita B. Gorman.
Kansas City is known as the “The City of Fountains” and the day honors the city’s turning on of its various fountains for the season. A ceremony was held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, at the Northland Fountain, located in Anita Gorman Park at North Oak Trafficway and Northeast Vivion Road in Kansas City. Gorman and Northland developer Charles Garney headed the fundraising drive that led to construction of the Northland Fountain, which opened in 1983.
Gorman was the first woman appointed to the Kansas City Board of Park and Recreation Commissioners, serving from 1979 until 1991 and as president from 1986 to 1991. She also served on the Missouri Conservation Commission from 1993 until 2005 and became the first woman to chair the commission in 1996.
“Early in the 1960s, Mrs. Gorman joined the fight to prevent commercial development of an open space near her home, an area that eventually became part of Kansas City’s park system and is today known as Anita Gorman Park. The first Kansas City fountain north of the Missouri River was built in this park and she helped to raise funds for it,” states a parks department release.
Gorman was on hand at the Tuesday event to ceremoniously turn on the fountain and provide details on its history.
“When (husband Gerald Gorman) and I bought our first home just down the street here on Vivion Road in 1958, one of the neighbors came out and said, ‘Isn’t it too bad the southeast corner of North Oak and Vivion Road is going to be turned into a used car lot?’ And we thought it was just a little bit too bad,’” she said at the Northland Fountain site, explaining how her and other dedicated community members’ efforts saved the now-park site from expected commercial development.
During Gorman’s time on the Kansas City park and recreation board, bonds were passed to support and expand the Kansas City Zoo; property for additional parks and boulevards were acquired; and restorative work on sculptures and monuments owned by Kansas City Parks and Recreation were performed, states a release from Kansas City Parks.
Gorman is also a large supporter of Starlight Theater, located in Swope Park. As a nod to that support, singers from the outdoor theater were on hand Tuesday to help kick of the Fountain Day ceremony.
Next year, the Northland Fountain will be 40 years old, and the City of Fountains Foundation will celebrate its 50th year.
“Mrs. Gorman has been a member of the City of Fountains Foundation since its beginnings in 1973. The foundation works in partnership with the Parks and Recreation Department to operate and maintain Kansas City, Missouri’s 48 publicly owned fountains. As chair of the foundation’s Fundraising Committee, she has raised thousands of dollars to assist with renovations and maintenance of our beloved fountains,” states the parks release.
In addition to having a Kansas City park named after her, the Clay County Commission named a portion of Smithville Lake’s parkland after Gorman in the early 2000s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.