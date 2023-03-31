featured Free clothing giveaway Saturday Mar 31, 2023 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SMITHVILLE — A free, adult-sized clothing giveaway will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 1, in Smithville.All are invited and there is no limit on the number of items that a person can take. For more details, call Rebecca Mulford at 308-9040 or email her at revrebeccam@gmail.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes Tweets by myCTnews Latest News MOVIE REVIEW: 'Spinning' out of control Kearney Hiring Fair April 13 Red Cross offers safety tips ahead of severe weather season Nominations sought for Missouri Poet Laureate Texas Tech hires Grant McCasland away from North Texas Daily pint or glass of wine doesn’t raise the risk of premature death: study Falcons announce 1-year deal with DE Calais Campbell Free clothing giveaway Saturday Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGrief-stricken Ana Obregon welcomes new baby at 68 after son's tragic deathSalem man charged with assaulting sheriff’s deputiesYes, alligators could crawl into Missouri sooner than you thinkJo Ann Cochran PageInvestigators seek missing man8 seek 3 seats on Liberty Public Schools' boardLiberty wins Platte County InvitationalHelberg lifts Kearney to easy win3 compete for 2 seats on county health boardStocksdale Dog Park closes for 2 months for maintenance Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
