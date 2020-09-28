LIBERTY — The Liberty Silver Center, 1600 S. Withers Road, has teamed up with Hy-Vee Pharmacy to provide free flu shots to those 60 and older on Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Appointments are required and begin at 9 a.m. To register, call 439-4368. Walk-ins will also be accepted while supplies last.
Masks will be required at all times. Flu shots will be administered in the red room and one person will be allowed in at a time. Anyone waiting must wait with a mask on and be 6 feet apart from the next person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.