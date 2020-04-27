KEARNEY — Nelson Home Group is providing lawn signs to local residents to display a message of strength during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With a message of 'Kearney Strong,' the goal of this sign movement is to keep our community feeling connected and supported during these uncertain times.”
Nelson Home Group encourages anyone wanting to participate to text 885-4933 or send a direct message via Facebook by searching “Nelson Home Group.” Signs will be delivered to yards.
“In a unique time when fear, blame and anxiety are daily obstacles for many, this Kearney Strong movement aims to lift our local community up and bring people together,” states a release from the home group. “The more signs distributed and displayed, the stronger and more united our community will become.”
“We will continue to print and deliver signs until everyone that wants a sign has a sign,” said Joe Nelson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.