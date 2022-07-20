CLAY COUNTY — The Northland Missouri Child Identification and Protection Program will hold a four-hour event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 23, with the Pleasant Valley Police Department at the Early Childhood Development Center, 6800 Sobbie Road.
MoCHIP is a comprehensive child identification program designed to give Missouri families a measure of protection against missing and abducted children. This Northland event includes aid from Liberty Masonic Lodge No. 31, Compass Lodge No. 120, Alpha Lodge No. 659, the United Autoworkers and the Pleasant Valley Police Department.
According to the nonprofit organization spearheaded by the Missouri Masonic Children’s Foundation, parents leave with a single preprinted envelope that instructs authorities in the event of an emergency, with information needed for recovery. Within a matter of minutes the MoCHIP information can be loaded into a computer directly from a police officers automobile and entered into the Amber Alert system.
The free program consists of five major components: digital photos, digital fingerprints, child information and emergency contacts, dental bite impression and two laminated ID cards.
All participants fill out a permission form to participate in the MoCHIP event. Parents or guardians then fill out the information collection sheet with information about their child. All information is voluntary.
Any person 21 and younger can participate.
All that is retained by the sponsor, the Missouri Masonic Children’s Foundation, is the signed permission slip that authorizes the foundation to collect the information then disband of it, states a release.
Forms can be downloaded ahead of time at mochip.org. At the event, school supplies will be given away to the first 250 kids who complete the process or until supplies run out.
