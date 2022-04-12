Kona Ice, the shaved ice food truck chain, hosts National Chill Out Day each year.
This year, trucks nationwide will hand out free shaved ice on Tax Day, Monday, April 18, to celebrate.
"It’s a way to cure the community’s stress related to Tax Day because there is no taxation without relaxation," states a release.
Kona Ice of Liberty will be stationed at Hy-Vee from 3 to 5 p.m. at 109 Blue Jay Drive.
