CLAY COUNTY — The Clay County Archives and Historical Library was awarded $2,500 in grant funding from Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area. This grant will enable the archives to implement a project leading to more timely access of historical documents and research materials while also providing an even higher level of service to their patrons.
“We are honored that FFNHA has chosen to provide resources in support of our historic preservation and research activities," Archives Board President Tony Meyers said. “Our volunteers do an amazing job of supporting the research needs of the community and this funding will enable us to build on that momentum.”
The archives is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization that was founded in 1979 for the purpose of preserving original county records and other historical materials dating back to the founding of Clay County in 1822. The archives, located in the Frank Hughes Memorial Library Building at 210 E. Franklin St. in Liberty, is open to the public 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
'Experienced volunteers are on site to assist visitors with historical and genealogical research. Collections that are available for inspection include county and city government records; probate, criminal and civil case files; land abstracts; birth, death, marriage and cemetery records; family genealogy; vintage maps and photographs; and thousands of other documents detailing the rich history of Liberty, Kearney, Smithville and other communities throughout Clay County," reads a release from archives.
Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area is a federally funded nonprofit and affiliate of the National Park Service dedicated to building awareness of the struggle for freedom along the Missouri-Kansas border.
"Established by Congress in 2006, its nationally significant themes are the settlement of the frontier, the Missouri-Kansas Border War and Civil War and the enduring struggle for freedom," reads a release.
