Clay County Archives 2023

The Clay County Archives and Historical Library was awarded $2,500 in grant funding from Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area.

 Submitted photo

CLAY COUNTY — The Clay County Archives and Historical Library was awarded $2,500 in grant funding from Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area. This grant will enable the archives to implement a project leading to more timely access of historical documents and research materials while also providing an even higher level of service to their patrons.

“We are honored that FFNHA has chosen to provide resources in support of our historic preservation and research activities," Archives Board President Tony Meyers said. “Our volunteers do an amazing job of supporting the research needs of the community and this funding will enable us to build on that momentum.”

