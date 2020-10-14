KEARNEY — After months of closure due to safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kearney Senior Center is slowly returning to hosting community events. The annual garage sale will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16.
“We have received a lot more merchandise since our last sale. (We are) bursting at the seams,” states a release about the event.
During the center sale at 600 N. Jefferson St., shoppers are asked to wear masks and to physically distance themselves from one another and senior citizen working the sale.
“We reserve the right to limit the numbers inside our facility,” states the release.
All proceeds benefit Kearney Senior Center operations. Sale items include clothes for babies, children and adults; coats; toys; furniture, holiday décor and housewares.
In addition to the sale, there will be a raffle to win a fall wreath made and donated by Toye Palazola and Kathy Bach. Raffle tickets are $1 each.
For more details, visit the center’s Facebook page at facebook.com/KearneyMOSeniorCenter.org.
