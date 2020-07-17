LIBERTY — The Clay County African American Legacy will continue with its 20th Annual Liberty Juneteenth Celebration Fundraiser via ZOOM due to COVID-19, according to a press release.
The event, which normally takes place in June, will be livestreamed on social media beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 24 at the Garrison School Cultural Center, 502 N. Water St.
The program will feature the unveiling and dedication of a historical marker placed on the Garrison School site by the Clay County African American Legacy, The Native Sons and Daughters of Kansas City, and the city of Liberty.
Garrison School, the only historically Black school still standing in Clay County, was established in 1877 for Liberty African American youth. Garrison will celebrate its 143rd anniversary this year.
Mary Ann Pfeifer, a resident of the Garrison Historic District, will be honored and recognized for her volunteer work feeding the sick and shut-in and senior citizens during the past five months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Plus Jaeda Dickens, a Liberty North High School senior, will receive the Ken Robinson Scholarship.
