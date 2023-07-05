LIBERTY — From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 12, Garrison School Cultural Center, 502 N. Water St., will hold a summer open house. The event is free and open to the public.
In Garrison are several exhibits including the new room dedicated to the African-American soldier from the Civil War to current conflicts. The room has uniforms and photos of men and women who have roots to Liberty and Clay County.
Along with this room, there are gallery rooms of quilts, history, and art.
According to the Clay County African American Legacy Consortium Incorporated website, the school history started when African American residents established Garrison School in 1877. The first Garrison School building stood until 1910. After agreeing to rebuild, the school board then rented a room in the Negro Lodge Hall for the children until the new building could be completed. In 1911 the community opened a new black school. The principal, Professor James A. Gay, decided the school should keep the name Garrison in honor of William Lloyd Garrison, an abolitionist who served in President Abraham Lincoln’s cabinet.
Garrison School, however, only provided its students with a 10th grade education, and the “separate but equal” laws barred them from attending Liberty’s white high school. Therefore, many Garrison graduates had to ride buses into Kansas City to attend the all black Lincoln High School. Finally, on May 17, 1954, as a result of arguments in the Supreme Court case Brown vs. the Topeka Board of Education, the court ruled “separate but equal education” unconstitutional, and the Liberty School District began to integrate its African American students.
Garrison School has served the community throughout the years: an office for the Liberty Parks and Recreation Department; Ozanam School for special needs youth; a coffee house; the Liberty School District kindergarten; and, a school for Liberty Celebration Christian Academy.
In December of 2003, the members of the CCAAL Inc. board purchased Garrison School from the Liberty School District and assumed ownership of the historic educational institution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.