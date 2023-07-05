Garrison School
Courier-Tribune File Photo

LIBERTY — From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 12, Garrison School Cultural Center, 502 N. Water St., will hold a summer open house. The event is free and open to the public.

In Garrison are several exhibits including the new room dedicated to the African-American soldier from the Civil War to current conflicts. The room has uniforms and photos of men and women who have roots to Liberty and Clay County.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.