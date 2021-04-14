General Assembly approves legislation to support foster, adoptive parents

Legislation is now on its way to the governor that would provide additional financial assistance to Missouri families who provide stable homes to children in need. The House this week gave final approval to House Bills 429 and 430. Both bills received strong support in the Senate before coming back to the House to receive bipartisan approval.
The House gave final approval to HB 429 by a vote of 127-8. It would authorize an income tax deduction for Missouri taxpayers for the expenses related to providing care as a foster parent. The bill would authorize a deduction of up to $5,000 for married couples or single parents, provided individuals who are married but file separately can only claim up to $2,500 each. The Senate added other provisions to HB 429 including the expansion of the adoption tax credit, the Birth Match Program and additional improvements to the state’s adoption regulations and proceedings.
HB 430 was approved by the House by a vote of 142-0. It would expand the state’s existing $10,000 tax credit to any child adopted by Missouri taxpayers on or after Jan. 1, 2022. Currently, the credit applies only to adoptions of special needs children. The bill also increases the annual limit on the amount of tax credits that can be authorized from $2 million to $6 million. The Senate also added provisions to expand the tax credits for contributions to domestic violence shelters and maternity homes.
“This is a great day for the thousands of kids who are currently in our foster care system waiting for a family who can provide them with a loving home,” said House Speaker Rob Vescovo, who was adopted as a child after spending time in Missouri’s foster care system. “I want to thank (bill sponsor) Rep. (Hannah) Kelly for taking the lead on this issue and working with all parties to create legislation that will create additional opportunities for children to find families that will help them grow into healthy, productive adults.”
Both bills now head to the governor’s desk to be signed into law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.