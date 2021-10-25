'Glass Watercolor Paintings' display up at Withers library branch

LIBERTY — Like the former Liberty library branch before, the Withers Branch, 1665 S. Withers Road, of the Mid-Continent Public Library System, has space available for artwork.
Inside the Community Program Room in the branch, there is a wall with hardware that was specifically installed to display community artwork, according to a press release.
The first exhibit in the new building is now up and it's called "Glass Watercolor Paintings," created by MCPL Withers Branch staff member Carol Duncan Grimm. This show will remain up through the end of the year.
According to Grimm's artist statement, "The paintings in this exhibit are about four years in the learning. When I look at the results and think back on the experience of painting each one, I think about what I’ve learned. My watercolor skills at the beginning were thin enough but imposing such subject matter as glassware seemed ridiculous. How do you paint delicate crystal and glassware? Then I found the watercolor book 'Stunning Crystal & Glass' by Joyce Roletto Faulknor. That author taught me the simple concepts of painting shapes and values little by little as you observe the reflections and refractions in the glassware.
"It took time and patience to focus on just the 'pieces to the puzzle' but periodically I would push back for a larger view and could see the light moving through the painting. And slowly what was taking shape was sparkling glass. Every viewer will see with their own eyes its own painting. I hope the everyday components of flowers, fruit and fabric will draw the viewer to the painting and then see what the light does in a piece of glass."
