Scripture
1 Peter 5: 6 – 7: “Humble yourselves therefore under the mighty hand of God so that at the proper time he may exalt you, casting all your anxieties on him, because he cares for you.”
Devotional
We are living through a troubled time. History will show how man dealt with concerns regarding the coronavirus. Aside from problems coping with the sick, we have anxieties trying to meet our daily needs. Many are laid off from jobs and do not have money to care for themselves or their families. What can one do when they cannot help themselves? They have no choice but to look for help. Help during these times can be hard to find. The want exceeds the aid. When this happens, to whom can we turn but the Lord?
God wants you to cast all your worries onto his shoulders. God cares what you are going through, he knows your sufferings. What God wants from you is to humble yourself before him.
James 4: 6 states, “God opposes the proud, but gives grace to the humble.” Philippians 2: 8 tells us how Jesus humbled himself by becoming obedient unto death. Are you living your life in obedience to God? If not, humble yourself today in obedience and cast all your concerns upon the Lord; he cares.
Prayer
"Our mighty father in heaven, Lord we call to you asking for your help. We have many sick and afflicted. We have many out of work. Lord, we need your guiding hand to help us with our problems. Lord, please show us mercy. Help us Lord, to humble ourselves before you. Help us to fear you and keep your commandments. Lord, help us be a people that delight in your law. It is our prayer we will repent of all our sins and we ask your forgiveness. In Christ's glorious name we pray, amen."
