Scripture
Proverbs 15: 3 “The eyes of the LORD are in every place, keeping watch on the evil and the good.”
Devotional
Man has long thought he can keep certain things hidden from others. Some things men do should be hidden. We have to be careful not to do good to be praised by others. Jesus warned against this in Matthew 6: 1– 4; “Beware of practicing your righteousness before other people in order to be seen by them, for then you will have no reward from your Father who is in heaven.
“Thus, when you give to the needy, sound no trumpet before you, as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and in the streets, that they may be praised by others. Truly, I say to you, they have received their reward. But when you give to the needy, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing, so that your giving may be in secret. And your Father who sees in secret will reward you.”
On the other hand, some things man wants to keep hidden because it would bring him shame. In 2 Samuel 11 and 12, we read how David tried his best to hide his adultery with Bathsheba. The adultery led to Bathsheba expecting a child. That led to David conspiring to have Bathsheba’s husband killed. After the death of Uriah, Bathsheba’s husband, David took Bathsheba as his wife.
However, the prophet Nathan was sent to David to let him know this matter was not a secret. God saw everything and Nathan informed David that God’s judgment against him would not be hidden from other men. We need to always be mindful that God sees everything and will require us to give an account. Romans 14: 12
Prayer
Our Glorious Heavenly Father. We thank you for your wonderful word that teaches us how to live our lives before you. Help us to always remember you see everything we are doing and we must give an account of all our thoughts and deeds. Help us to practice righteousness in every aspect of our lives. Help us always to look to our beloved savior Jesus Christ to teach us how to glorify you. We ask you will help us repent and forgive us of all our sins. In Christ glorious name we pray, Amen.
