SMITHVILLE – Rasta, a 7-year-old, 85-pound golden retriever, leans against those who need a bit of his furry comfort as a therapy dog.
Jennifer Vernon, director of Child, Youth and Family Clinical Services with Synergy Services Inc. did rescue work and found Rasta after temperament testing a litter. She and her husband are devoted to golden retrievers.
“When Rasta was not much more than a puppy, we went to a family event,” Vernon shared. “When Rasta saw a man who I didn’t recognize, Rasta sat with him, right under his lawn chair. I had no idea who the man was or why Rasta was drawn to him. He knew the man was sick and needed comfort.”
As a lover of dogs and wanting more than a four-legged friend, Vernon put Rasta through basic obedience training and then Platte County’s Pet Power. The program helps evaluate temperament, often so pets can go into nursing homes and hospices as support or therapy animals.
In January 2018, Vernon found Rasta had the temperament to be a therapy dog that could be a comfort to children and teens who have to go to court. His role is to sit with kids during some of their worst moments, Vernon said.
“He will sit in the witness box and lean against their legs,” she said. “He has been part of depositions as well as court cases. He knows how to respond. He’s not afraid.”
Sometimes Vernon will work with kids who have to take the stand and what words they need to use with Rasta.
“In Platte County, where he was first welcomed at court, Rasta helps out when kids and teens have to relive moments they should never have to experience,” she said. “Having a comfort dog takes the edge off. He can make their world just a little bit kinder.”
Rasta was given the Sara Andrasek Memorial Award in 2019. It’s an annual award given to someone who helped victims of crime, she said.
Vernon said people are in awe of Rasta and his seemingly instinctual ability to know what to do, whether at the courthouse or Synergy Services. The Rasta and Vernon team visit therapy clients at both the Parkville location in Platte County and the Parvin Road Synergy location in Clay County.
“I have seen him walk straight up to a sad girl and she cuddled him,” she said. “There’s a connection. Even with his size, he is a teddy bear.”
During therapy groups, Vernon said younger children and teens fall on him and love him.
Jennifer Hurst, Synergy Services director of Development, calls Vernon and Rasta an award-winning staff team.
“The kids seemingly feel instant safety,” Hurst said. “He makes people feel loved. I know a lot of our staff responds with what he invokes from the kids. The staff seems more relaxed when Rasta is around.”
Hurst said Rasta also visits the youth campus on Parvin Road often.
“He is such a comfort and a little helper to our clients,” she said. “It is really great to have him come. The children we serve have lost a lot of trust in adults. Rasta provides unconditional love. He can build the trust back.”
Synergy Services Co-Executive Director Dennis Meier also had experiences with Rasta.
“Not every dog had the sense for whether other people need comfort,” he said. “He has that sense for calming. We as therapists appreciate that ability in an animal. Rasta has done that for kids at court as well as those who have difficult interviews. You need that calming presence.”
Meier said it’s cool to watch Rasta move around a space that is hard to define.
“You can see his energy,” he said. “He is generous and when he comes home from court, he knows he has worked. He lays down and recoups his energy. He is a gift.”
