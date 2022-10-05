LIBERTY — National and international magazines have extolled the virtues of grandparents and grandchildren volunteering together.
In Forbes magazine, Jenny Friedman, executive director of the national nonprofit Doing Good Together, which promotes family volunteering and service, said, “Volunteering makes you healthier mentally and physically. It’s a way to pass on the values that matter to people the most, a meaningful way to share time together — plus it’s fun!”
Paula Cooley and her grandson, Huntley Harken, 12, a seventh-grader at Oakhill Day School have been treasuring their time spent at the Clay County Museum and Historical Society, 14 N. Main St.
Cooley has been on the board of the Clay County Museum after a friend brought her in to volunteer a few years ago. After listening to his grandmother talk about her experiences, Harken then thought it might be cool to volunteer at the museum, too.
“I needed some service hours in sixth grade,” he said. “I started doing some cleaning and signage. I’ve even been able to help change the window displays.”
He’s logged more than a dozen hours of service. Harken said he likes learning about history.
“I get to look closely at old artifacts,” he said. “Volunteering gives me the chance to hold the old things, to feel their weight and their texture. I like to think about the stories of the people who may have used the various things here.”
Cooley said she likes the variety of uniforms that are found around the museum, especially the military ones because she’s curious about who wore them.
“Being with my grandson has been a lot of fun,” she said. “I love having him come along and help out.”
While at the museum, Harken discovered the air conditioners had stopped working during the summer. Harken sent out an appeal on behalf of the museum, asking the community to raise funds to replace the air conditioners. This is another form of volunteering the grandmother and grandson are doing at the museum on the downtown Liberty Square.
“What happens at the museum is done by volunteers and is run by volunteers,” Cooley said. “We are guessing that the replacing the air conditioners will require a crane.”
By early September, collections for the needed repairs were around $3,000.
“I plan to keep volunteering,” Harken said. “I want to be at events on the Square so I am available to share what I gain.”
Cooley said being with her grandson has brought them even closer together.
“I love having him with me at the museum,” she said.
“It has given us more time together,” Harken said. “I like to have many things to do.”
Harken is also involved with theater at school, dance at the Conservatory of Dance Education and soccer in Gladstone. He also golfs.
“However, my new love of history comes from retired social studies teacher George Ferris,” he said. “I liked his class and now that I am the museum. I am around so much more. I want people to come see this museum.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.