COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Grandmother, grandson find united cause at museum

Paula Cooley and her grandson, Huntley Harken, 12, stand by one of Harken’s favorite display cases at the Clay County Museum in Liberty.

 Kellie Houx/Courier-Tribune

LIBERTY — National and international magazines have extolled the virtues of grandparents and grandchildren volunteering together.

In Forbes magazine, Jenny Friedman, executive director of the national nonprofit Doing Good Together, which promotes family volunteering and service, said, “Volunteering makes you healthier mentally and physically. It’s a way to pass on the values that matter to people the most, a meaningful way to share time together — plus it’s fun!”

Southeast Editor Kellie Houx can be reached at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com or 389-6630.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.