Trustees of the Harry Arnote Charitable Foundation are accepting applications for foundation grants to be considered at the trustees' annual meeting in June.
Arnote's will provided the net income from his estate to be annually distributed to Clay County charities of a religious, educational and general character. Grants will not be made to individuals or to charitable institutions or enterprises not tax exempt under federal law.
Charitable institutions seeking 2021 grants can request an application by calling (660) 646-8500 or mailing a request to Dianne Oder, 515 Washington St., Chillicothe, MO 64601. Applications must be completed in full and returned to the foundation by 5 p.m. May 7.
Foundation trustees are Jon M. Krebbs, Dee Rosekrans and Wes Blanton.
