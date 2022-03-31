The Trustees of the Harry Arnote Charitable Foundation are accepting applications for grants to be considered at the annual June trustees meeting.
The will of the late Harry C. Arnote provided that the net income from his estate should be annually distributed to Clay County charities of a religious, educational and general character. The will further provided that grants may not be made to individuals or charitable institutions or enterprises that are tax exempt under federal law.
Grant applications can be requested by mailing Dianne Oder at 515 Washington St., Chillicothe, MO, 64601; or by calling (660) 646-8500. Grant applications must be returned no later than 5 p.m. May 6.
