Hazardous waste collection event Aug. 14

GLADSTONE — A hazardous waste collection event will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 14, in Happy Rock Park, located at 76th Street and North Antioch Road in Gladstone. Mid-America Regional Council’s Solid Waste Management District and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources is offering the collection event.
At the event, Clay County residents can dispose of hazardous chemicals and products like automotive fluids, paint and paint-related products, batteries, glues, household cleaners and lawn and garden chemicals. Electronics and business office waste will not be accepted.
For more information, call 701-8226 or visit RecycleSpot.org.
