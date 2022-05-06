LIBERTY — To mark May as historic preservation month and to honor the many historic locations in downtown Liberty, Historic Downtown Liberty Inc. is offering a Museum Walking Tour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 7.
This guided five-hour tour will have stops at four museums and lunch.
The morning begins at 10 a.m. on the northside of the Clay County Administration building steps on Franklin Street; across the street from Luigi's Italian Restaurant, 8 E. Franklin St.
At 10:15 a.m., the group will walk to the Clay County Archives Liberty for Historical Research, 210 E. Franklin St. At 11 a.m., it's a stop at the Jesse James Bank Museum, 103 N. Water St.
The lunch break is at 11:45 a.m.
After an hour lunch, the group meets back at the Freedom Fountain on the north side of the administration building.
At 1:15 p.m., it's a visit to the Historic Liberty Jail Museum, 216 N. Main St., where Joseph Smith, the Mormon prophet, was imprisoned.
The tour ends at 2 p.m. at the Clay County Museum, 14 N. Main St., to look at 19th and 20th century historical pieces linked to the area.
Visit historicdowntownliberty.org/current-events for ticket prices and other details.
