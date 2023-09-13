HDLI receives grant for Mill Street Experiment

This illustration shows the intersection of Main and Mill streets in Liberty with the Mill Street Experiment in place.

 Submitted Illustration

LIBERTY — Historic Downtown Liberty, Inc. received a $10,000 Creative Space Activation Grant from Missouri Main Street Connection. The grant recognizes efforts of HDLI’s Design Team in the Mill Street Experiment project.

HDLI’s Design Team’s innovative approach to revitalizing public spaces captured the attention of the judging panel, who were impressed by the project’s potential to transform Mill Street, according to a release from Missouri Main Street.

