HDLI receives grant for Mill Street Experiment

LIBERTY — Historic Downtown Liberty, Inc. received a $10,000 Creative Space Activation Grant from Missouri Main Street Connection. The grant recognizes efforts of HDLI’s Design Team in the Mill Street Experiment project.
HDLI’s Design Team’s innovative approach to revitalizing public spaces captured the attention of the judging panel, who were impressed by the project’s potential to transform Mill Street, according to a release from Missouri Main Street.
Led by architect Aimee Gray, the team has created a full-scale model of how the four-lane Mill Street can be altered into a “safer and more walkable downtown and expand our retail footprint across Mill Street.”
The experiment will take place during Liberty Fall Festival Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 22 to 23. Gray said the plan is to temporarily close the northern westbound lane of Mill Street, changing the street from four lanes to three lanes; an eastbound lane; a turning lane; and a westbound lane.
Danelle O’Connell, HDLI executive director, said the information booth at the festival, at the corner of Mill and Gallatin streets, will be a place to learn about the experiment. Booth hours will be 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
“Many residents of historic Liberty, as well as people who participate in our community’s events, often choose not to cross Mill Street because it’s so uncomfortable for them. Lack of visibility, proximity to the street, poor lighting and poorly defined crosswalks make the street unapproachable from a pedestrian perspective. This leaves the south side of historic Liberty undeveloped and disconnected. It has proven itself to be a barrier, and our experiment proposes solutions to break this barrier,” Gray explained.
The experiment will demonstrate adding green space, parking and a bike lane.
“All options will be considered,” Gray said. “We will use temporary plant installations and furniture to brighten the area and make it more approachable. Crosswalks will be emphasized using temporary tape, making them more visible to drivers and helping pedestrians cross safely.”
Gray said days the model will be up will provide a chance to gather public feedback as well as have city staff observe the proposed condition and study what the proposed change would mean for downtown.
“Showing the community ways we can make Mill Street safer, more attractive and better connected is the first step to making permanent changes to historic downtown Liberty,” she explained. “Next year, we want to try to do something on a larger scale, including a full engineering study. Eventually, we want to install permanent infrastructure such as new curbs to forever change Mill Street and our historic downtown Liberty community.”
O’Connell said she hopes the community will offer lots of feedback on the project.
“As one of the focal points of our downtown area, Mill Street has a bright future ahead. With your help, we can make sure that it continues to thrive and grow in the years to come. Whether you’re a resident, business owner or simply someone who loves spending time downtown, we want to hear from you. What do you love about Mill Street? What would you like to see improved or changed? How can we work together to make sure it’s a vibrant, safe and welcoming destination for everyone?” O’Connell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.